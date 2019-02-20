SVG CRICKET ASSOCIATION

This year’s Massy Insurance Secondary Schools Under-19 Cricket Championship will begin at 10:00 this morning with three matches.

The St. Vincent Grammar School will meet Thomas Saunders Secondary School at the Stubbs playing Field. Central Leeward Secondary School will oppose St. Martins Secondary School at the Sion Hill Playing Field, and Petit Bordel Secondary School will play Troumaca/Ontario Secondary School at the Cumberland Playing Field.

There will be an Opening Ceremony at the Stubbs Playing field at 9:00 this morning when officials from the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Sports, the St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association and sponsors, Massy Insurance will deliver addresses.

The Sandy Bay Secondary School are the defending champions.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related