SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE

A Basketball Championship tomorrow at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex will end the SBAs for the third group of Year Two Physical Education Students at the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College.

Six teams, Braffers Again, Chippy Clan, Greggs All Stars, Rising Stars, Strikers and Uptop Ballers will compete in two zones in matches of seven minutes a quarter.

The top two teams in the preliminaries of Championship will advance to the semi-finals from which the finalists will emerge.







