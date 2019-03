St Vincent and the Grenadines were among Caribbean Islands rocked by a magnitude 4.6 earthquake early this morning.

According to the UWI Seismic Research Centre the quake occurred at about 1:13 this morning with a depth of 22 kilometres.

Other islands that also felt the earthquake were Barbados and St Lucia.

The Centre said no injuries were reported.







