WINDWARD ISLANDS FOOTBALL

In the Windward Islands Men’s Football Championship, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Dominica won matches on Saturday evening at Victoria Park.

Dominica defeated Grenada 1-nil after a 43rd minute goal by Anfernee Frederick.

St Vincent and the Grenadines scored two goals in the second half by Kishawn Johnny in the 72nd minute and captain, Cornelius Stewart in the 79th minute for their 2-1 victory over St Lucia, after Malik St Prix had put St Lucia ahead in the 49th minute.

Today’s matches, also at Victoria Park here in Kingstown will be between St Lucia and Dominica at 5:00 this afternoon, and Barbados against Grenada at 7:00 in the evening.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related