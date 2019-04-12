The National Emergency Management Organization NEMO will launch its Volcano Awareness Activities today to commemorate 40 years since the last eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

NEMO says the activities will focus on community preparedness for a volcanic eruption and sensitizing the public about the ‘Volcanic Emergency Evacuation’ aspect of the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Component of the Tradewinds Exercise 2019.

These activities will be conducted in collaboration with the UWI Seismic Research Centre, and with support from the Soufriere Monitoring Unit; the Forestry Division; the Ministry of Health; the Police Force Tradewinds Secretariat and the Volcano Ready Communities Project SVG.

Today’s launch took place at the Car Park next to the Postal Corporation Building in Kingstown at ten-thirty this morning.

There will be addresses from several persons including Director of the UWI Seismic Research Centre, Dr. Richard Robertson and Deputy Director of NEMO, Kenson Stoddard.







