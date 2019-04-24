NLA SVG MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

National Properties/Third World Richmond Hill Masters and defending champions, Sion Hill Masters will contest tomorrow’s final of the National Lotteries Authority SVG Masters Football Tournament at Victoria Park.

Last night, National Properties/Third World Richmond Hill Masters defeated SESCO Masters 4-3 on penalty kicks following a 1-1 draw at the end of regulation time.

In regulation time, Cornelius Trimmingham scored for National Properties/Third World Richmond Hill Masters, and Curtis Joseph converted for SESCO Masters.

Sion Hill Masters beat Layou Masters 3-1 in the other semi-final. Deju De Shong netted two of the goals and Wayne Murphy scored the other for Sion Hill Masters, whileBilly Jeffers scored the single for Layou Masters.

This afternoon at 5:00, SESCO Masters will meet Layou Masters in the 3rd place playoff to be followed by the final and the Presentation Ceremony.







