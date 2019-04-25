WPP TWO LAPARASCOPIC MISSIONS

World Pediatric Project (WPP) Director for the Eastern Caribbean – Jaqueline Brown-King says during the General Surgery and the Laparoscopic mission they will conduct nine surgeries with eight from St. Vincent and the Grenadines and one from Dominica.

She said the mission will also be a teaching mission where the WPP Team will share their knowledge with Pediatric Surgeon at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, Dr. Jasmine Ellis Davy and three other regional doctors.

Mrs. Brown King said the upcoming mission will not have a Clinic because they have already screened the children who will be having surgeries. She said the surgeries will be spread out over next week.







