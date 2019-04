MS ELSA EUVON MCKIE of Calder and Canada died on Monday April 22nd at the age of 70. The funeral takes place on Thursday May 2nd at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Belle Vue. The service begins at 1:30pm. Burial will be at the Belle Vue Cemetery. In Lieu of wreaths a collection will be taken for the St. Benedict Day Nursery and Children’s Home, Mt. Benedict.







