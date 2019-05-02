In last weekend’s National Lotteries Authority National Cricket Championships, FLOW Radcliffe defeated New Haven Funeral Home North Windward by 240 runs in the Premier Division One Day Competition at the Park Hill Playing Field.

The scores: FLOW Radcliffe 307 off 45.1 overs (Romano Pierre 131, Gidron Pope 54, Richie Richards 36, Kuthbert Springer 4-58), New Haven Funeral Home North Windward 67 off 15.5 overs (Othneil Lewis 3-40, Delorn Johnson 3-7, Obed Mc Coy 3-5).

In the 1st Division Championship, Keagan’s Bequia XI beat Jules Anthony North Leeward Northern Stars by 243 runs in a match reduced to 30 overs because of rain at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.

The scores: Keegan’s Bequia XI 300-7 off 30 overs (Shem Browne 106, Olanzo Belliingy 76, Razine Browne 58), Jules Anthony North Leeward Northern Stars 57 off 17.2 overs (Dean Browne 3-9, Meshack Williams 3-9).

Also, in the 1st Division Championship, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (1) beat Victors (2) by 41 runs at the Buccament Playing Field.

The scores: The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (1) 135 off 20 overs (Selwick Caine 57, Shamick Roberts 3-21, Luke Wilson 3-27), Victors (2) 94 off 25.1 overs (Renford Jack 3-20).

Combined Youth won from Radcliffe (2) by 8 wickets at the Stubbs Playing Field in another 1st Division match.

The scores: Radclife (2) 132 off 25 overs (Kalbert Springer 32, Marlon Farrell 3-19), Combined Youth 137-2 off 12.5 overs (Javed Cordice 46, Kevin Samuel 39).

North Windward Youth beat St Vincent Distillers Glamorgan by 128 runs in the 1st Division Championship at the Park Hill Playing Field.

The scores: North Windward Youth 286-9 off 43 overs (Denson Hoyte 64, Durrant Nero 63, Danwayne Baptiste 35, Jerome Samuel 3-43), St Vincent Distillers Glamorgan 158 off 34.5 overs (Alfred Mc Kenzie 38, Danwayne Baptiste 3-20).

Strike Eagles won by default from Star Garage in the Neil Williams Twenty/20 Championship at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.

In the same Competition, French Veranda St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College beat Strike Eagles by 6 wickets.

The scores: Strike Eagles 121-8 off 20 overs (Ahmed Baptiste 32), French Veranda St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College 125-4 off 14.4 overs (Tilroy Harry 40).







