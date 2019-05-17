SVG CYCLING UNION

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Cycling Union will hold two road events for Category 1 and Category 2 cyclists on Sunday.

The events will start at the St Vincent Automotive Co-operative Society, at Bentick Square in Kingstown at 2:30 in the afternoon.

Category 1 cyclists will ride to Langley Park and finish at the Belmont Look-out using the Calder road, while the route for Category 2 riders will be the Rubis Gas Station in Kingstown to Colonarie. They will also finish at the Belmont Look-out via the Calder Road.







