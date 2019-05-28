FLOW NATIONAL NETBALL RESULTS

In the Marlene Arthur 2nd Division Knock-out Championship of the FLOW National Netball Championships, French Verandah X-CEED won from Grant Thornton Future Stars last Saturday at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

The match ended in the third quarter with French Verandah X-CEED leading 45-16 at which point Grant Thornton Future Stars forfeited the game.

Yesterday, Twilight Trading X-CEED won by default from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Elite who failed to turn up for their match in the Gloria Ballantyne 1st Division Knockout Championship.

This afternoon at 5:00, JDS Success Radio Netters will play against Combined School in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division, then at 6:00 in the evening, Chance Unique Furniture North Leeward Stars will oppose Island Blends Maple in the Marlene Arthur 2nd Division. The matches will also be at the Kingstown Netball Center in New Montrose.







