ENGLAND CLINCHED WOMEN’S T20 SERIES OVER WI

England clinched their women’s Twenty/20 Cricket series against West Indies after the third and final match was washed out at Derby, England yesterday.

No play was possible because of rain and the match, which was due to start at 19:00 British Standard Time, was abandoned at 20:25 British Standard Time.

England Women, who were 3-nil winners of the one-day matches, took the series 1-nil after a 42-run win in the second match followed a washout in the first game.

The series was England Women’s final international action before the Ashes begins on 2nd July in England.

The multi-format Ashes starts with a three-match one-day international series, followed by a one-off Test and three Twenty/20s.







