NORTH LEEWARD WOMEN’S T20 SOFTBALL

Ball Burners and MSDA Golden Girls won the opening matches of the 2019 DMG Furniture North Leeward Women’s Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship on Sunday at the Sharpes Playing Field in Chateaubelair.

Ball Burners defeated Upsetters by 7 wickets in a match reduced to 16-overs because of rain.

The scores: Upsetters 99 for 5 off 16-overs: (Denel Creese 42), Ball Burners 100 for 3 off 9.4-overs; (Zavier Stephen 31 not out).

MSDA Golden Girls beat Dynamic Warriors by 85 runs.

The scores: MSDA Golden Girls 155 off 17-overs; (Shanel Mc Kie 94, Josella Hooper 4 for 29).

Dynamic Warriors 70; (Christel Trumpet 3 for 12, Lottery Corke 3 for 15).

Seven teams: Dynamic Warriors, MSDA Golden Girls, MSDA Upsetters, WE FM Beachfront Girls, Spring Village Attackers Rockley’s United and defending champions, Ball Burners are taking part in the Championship.







