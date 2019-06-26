SVG TABLE TENNIS SEEDING HAVE ANNOUNCED

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis Association has announced the seeding for this year’s National Table Tennis Tournament next month.

The top seeds in the Men’s Singles are Damion Dublin number (1), Carlton Daniel number (2), Robert Ballantyne number (3), Romano Spencer number (4), Caleb Howard at 5th, Akeil De Roche at 6th, Juwan Howard at 7th and Mike Creese at 8th.

Caleb Howard is the number (1) seed in the Boys Singles and is followed by Akeil De Roche at number (2), Mikel Creese at number (3), and Antan Tannis at number (4).

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis Association’s National Assessment Competitions earlier this year were used as the basis for the seeding.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis Association said that overseas-based players, Kavir Gaymes, Sky Llewellyn and Kamal Hunte did not compete in this year’s Assessment Competition.

The 2019 National Table Tennis Championships will be held from the 12th to 20th of next month when there will be competition in the Boys and Girls Infantile Under-9, Cadets Under-15 and Under-18, Seniors and Over-45 Masters.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related