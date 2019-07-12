MARRIAQUA FOOTBALL RESULTS

Yesterday afternoon, in the quarter-final of the Kirk Da Silva/St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation/Expose SVG Marriaqua Village Football Championship, Glen defeated Richland Park 5-4 on penalty kicks at the Cane End Playing Field. The match ended in a one all draw in regulation time.

Tomorrow afternoon at 2:30, Fair Hall will meet Mt. Pleasant, then at 4:30, Mesopotamia will oppose Hill Sixteen in the other Quarter-final match also to be played at the Cane End Playing Field.







