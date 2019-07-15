MARRIAQUA FOOTBALL RESULTS

The Kirk Da Silva/St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation/Expose SVG Marriaqua Village Knock-Out Football Championship took place on the weekend, at the Cane End Playing Field.

On Saturday, Hill Sixteen defeated Mesopotamia 9-8 on penalty kicks after the match ended in two all draw in regulation time, while Mt. Pleasant won by default in the other scheduled match.

Yesterday, West Kingstown defeated 4-3 on penalties following a one all draw at the end of regulation time and Enhams beat Redemption Sharpes 4-3 on penalties. The match had ended in a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

This afternoon at 4:30, System Three/Central Kingstown Combined will meet Denis Byam Physical Therapy Downstreet in the Knock-Out at the Cane End Playing Field.







