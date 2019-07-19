NATIONAL TABLE TENNIS

Leah Cumberbatch won the National Girls Junior Table Tennis Title as well as the Senior Women’s Title at the Recreational Centre of the Church of Latter Day Saints at Kingstown Park yesterday.

Cumberbatch and Delecia Michael contested both finals. Cumberbatch took the Junior Girls Title with an 11-9, 11-7-, 11-9 victory over Michael, then went on to clinch the Women’s Title by beating Michael 7-11, 11-5, 11-6, 11-7.

The Pre-Cadets Titlle was also decided yesterday after Ezer Lucas defeated Che’ Connell 11-8, 7-11, 11-5, 4-11, 11-4 in the Final.



In yesterday’s third final, Michel Creese emerged the Cadets Boys Champion with an 11-9, 11-3, 9-11, 11-9 victory over Caleb Howard.

It was Michel Creese’s second Title of the Championships. On Monday he partnered with his brother, Mirac to win the Men’s Doubles Title.

The Championships will continue today with the semi-finals in the Team Competition, as well as matches in the Open Singles Seniors at the Church of Latter Day Saints at Kingstown Park.







