INDIA BEAT WINDIES-3RD T20 CRICKET

The West Indies put on their best performance in the 3rd and final match of the Twenty/20 International Cricket Series against India yesterday in Guyana National Stadium at Providence.

India won the match by 7 wickets with 5 balls remaining to take a clean sweep of the three-match series.

The final scores: the West Indies 146 for 6 off 20-overs; Kieron Pollard 58, Rovman Powell 32 not out; DEE-PAK CHA-HAR 3 for 4, NAV-DEEP SAI-NI 2 for 34.

India 150 for 3 off 19.1-overs; RIS-HABH Pant 65 not out, Virat Kohli 59, KL Rahul 20; Oshane Thomas 2 for 29.

The teams will now meet in three One Day Internationals, with the 1st match scheduled for tomorrow also at the Guyana National Stadium at Providence.







