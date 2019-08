Hill 16 defeated Cane End 2-1 yesterday afternoon in the 2nd League quarter-final to advance to the semi-finals of the Kirk Da Silva/St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation/ Expose SVG Marriaqua Village Football Championships.

This afternoon, at 4:30, Richland Park will do battle with Carierre in an Under-16 encounter also at the Cane End Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related