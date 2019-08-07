DIAMONDS FOOTBALL RESULTS

Chapmans All Stars defeated KE-BEZ Pride and Joy 5-3 yesterday afternoon in the Acres AGRI Diamonds Football Championship at the Diamonds Playing Field.

Geron Mc Dowall netted two goals for Chapmans All Stars, whose other goals were scored by Romano Browne, Keyon Baptiste, and Brandon Johnson, while the goals for KE-BEZ Pride and Joy were scored by Amein John, Orlando Trimmingham and Alistair Williams.

At the same venue, this afternoon, Caesar’s Real Estate World X1 will meet DESCO Strikers at 4:30.







