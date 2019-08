MRS NORMA POYER CAIN of Brooklyn, New York formerly of Murray’s Village died on Wednesday July 31st at the age of 80. The Funeral Service takes place on Thursday August 15th at the Calvary Cathedral of Praise Church, Brooklyn, New York. The Viewing takes place from 5pm. The Service Begins at 7:00. Burial takes place on Friday August 16th.







