St Vincent and the Grenadines and Curacao played to a 2-2 draw in Group D of the CONCACAF Girls Under-17 Football Qualifying Championship in Curacao yesterday.

Also yesterday, Belize defeated St Kitts and Nevis 4-3 in Group C in Barbados. Guyana beat the Bahamas 3-1 also in Curacao in Group D. Martinique won from Dominica 5-0 in Group B in the Cayman Islands. Barbados had the better of the U.S Virgin Islands 1-0 in Group C in Barbados. And St Lucia overwhelmed Bonaire 16-0 in Group A in Honduras.







