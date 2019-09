Yesterday afternoon, in the Acres AGRI Diamonds Football Championship, Caesar’s Real Estate World X1 defeated Combined Stars 3-1 at the Diamonds Playing Field.

Richard Dickson netted two of the goals for Caesar’s Real Estate World X1, with the other goal by Tyrese Dickson, while the goal for Combined Stars was converted by AZ-RAN Blake.

This afternoon at 4:30, Bruce Law Chambers Sparta FC will meet Top Strikers of Biabou at the Diamonds Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related