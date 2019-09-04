SVG CRICKET ASSOCIATION

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association has awarded scholarships to five students to pursue their secondary education.

Dexter Baynes is attending the Thomas Saunders Secondary School, Jadon Henry the West St. George Secondary School, Chandel Crease, the Girls High School, Schey-Ann Gaymes, the Petit Bordel Secondary School, and Jevon Richardson the Georgetown Secondary School.

President of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association, Dr. Kishore Shallow said that the Association has set out to empower young people and that cricket was as much about sports as about holistic development.



Dr. Shallow noted that one tangible way of demonstrating the Association’s commitment to the holistic development of young cricketers was to provide financial assistance.



Last year, the St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association provided assistance to four female students of the Georgetown Technical School.







