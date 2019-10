Yesterday afternoon, Diamond defeated Rising Youth 8-nil, in the SAGICOR/HAIROUN South East Football Championship at the Stubbs Playing Field.

Curlan Joseph netted four goals for Diamond, with two by Carlos Solomon and one each from Chad Haynes and Rahiem Westfield.

This afternoon, at 4:30, 1998 Hillside Rollers will meet TE-FLAN Strikers at the Stubbs Playing Field.







