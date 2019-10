St Vincent and the Grenadines “VINCY HEAT” will meet Group “B” leaders, Suriname in their 3rd Round CONCACAF Nations League match at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex, at 3:00, tomorrow afternoon.

St Vincent and the Grenadines going into the match second in the Group on four points, while Suriname on six points. St Vincent and the Grenadines will then meet Suriname in their away match on Monday, in Suriname.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related