Agricultural Input Warehouse Fisher Folk defeated CWSA 2-1, in the Firms Division of the DIGICEL/St Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championships at the Grammar School Playing Field, yesterday afternoon.

Daniel Patrick and RO-SUEN Haywood registered a goal each for Agricultural Input Warehouse Fisher Folk and the goal for CWSA was converted by Kemron Mathurin.

At the same venue, this afternoon, KFC will meet St Vincent Brewery in the Firms Division at 4:35.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related