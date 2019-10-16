SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Defending champions, Year One Technical and Vocational gained a 1-nil victory over the American University of St Vincent and the Grenadines, in the French Verandah/National Lotteries Authority St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Football Championship at the Sion Hill Playing Field, yesterday afternoon.

Gabriel Gyimah scored in the 38th and 42nd minutes put the American University of St Vincent and the Grenadines in the lead, before Randolph Richards pulled a goal back, and Cleon Westfield converted the equaliser for Year One Technical and Vocational.



Yesterday afternoon’s other two matches, also played at the Sion Hill Playing Field. Year One Arts, Sciences and General and All Saints Medical played to a 1-1 draw. In the 37th minute, Matthew Jackson scored for Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies, while Kingsley Ozed netted the equaliser in the 43rd minute for All Saints Medical.

In game three, Just Graduated Combined defeated Jebelles Youth 3-2. Hosni Chandler, Erel Hector and Derron Rouse scored for Just Graduated Combined. The goals for Jebelles Youth were scored by Devarno Bynoe and Trezine Dasouza.

The Championship will continue on Friday afternoon at the Sion Hill Playing Field. At 1:15, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club will meet Year Two Technical and Vocational. At 2:30, American University of St Vincent and the Grenadines will play against the Division of Teacher/Nursing Education Combined, and at 3:45, All Saints Medical will oppose Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related