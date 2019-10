The Constituency Netball Championship will open next Wednesday afternoon at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose, at 5:00.

Twelve teams will compete in two zones, the Northern Grenadines, North Leeward, Central Leeward, South Leeward, West Kingstown, East Kingstown, Central Kingstown, East St George, West St George, Marriaqua, North Windward and South Windward.







