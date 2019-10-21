The Adult Education Department in the Ministry of Education has secured a Landscaping project involving an expert mission from Colombia.

The Colombians will be assisting with developing a curriculum and provide technical support.

The team from Colombia arrived in the state on the weekend, and are scheduled to leave on Saturday October 26.

While here the delegation will be involved in a workshop at the Fisheries Conference Room from eight this morning.

Tomorrow, they will be taken on a tour of the capital city Kingstown, and on Wednesday they will be taken on a tour on the Leeward side. On Thursday they will tour the Windward side of the Island

On Friday the team will meet with officials of the National Qualifications Department and the Accreditation Unit in the Ministry of Education.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related