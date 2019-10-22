2019 BEQUIA FOOTBALL OPENED

The 2019 HAIROUN Bequia Association Under-17 and Zonal Football Championship opened last Friday at the Clive Tannis Playing Field, in Port Elizabeth.

On Friday, a Bequia Masters beat COMPUTEC Masters 3-1 in a Friendly match.

On Saturday, South West defeated South 3-1 in the Under-17 Division, and Central secured a 4-2 victory over North East in the Zonal Division. Sunday’s match saw West and South West played to a 2-2 draw.

Four teams are taking part in the Under-17 Division, and five teams are contesting the Zonal Championship. The Championship will continue next weekend.







