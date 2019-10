Yesterday afternoon, in the Firms of the DIGICEL/St Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championships, Argyle International Airport beat Bonadies 2-nil at the Grammar School Playing Field.

Osbert Richards and ZE-BRON King scored a goal each for Argyle International Airport.

This afternoon, at 4:35, Blossom (1) will take on System Three (1) in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division at the Grammar School Playing Field.







