In Group A of the HAIROUN/KCCU/DIGICEL Richland Park Nine-A-Side Football Championship, Kelroy Fredericks scored both goals as Hill 16 Youth beat Beefy’s Convenient Shop Highlanders Masters 2-nil at the Richland Park Oval, yesterday afternoon.

At the same venue, this afternoon, Caned End will meet Pride and Joy Under-16 in Group A, at 4:30.







