Sion Hill Team beat VINCY Liberators (2) 32-6, in the Vita Malt Sion Hill Netball Championship at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field, yesterday.

In the other match, Star Girls defeated Grant Thornton Stars 48-30. The Championship will continue on Monday at the same venue.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related