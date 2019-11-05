NLA NORTH EAST FOOTBALL RESULTS

In Group “A” of the HAIROUN/National Lotteries Authority North East Football League, Spring Village overwhelmed Fancy 10-2 at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown, on Sunday afternoon.

Kadeem Duncan lead the scoring for Spring Village with 3 goals, Duvanine Williams and Shemar Wilkes converted two each, with Eli Browne, Akram Edwards, and Andy Harper scoring a goal each. Elrico Patterson and Danny Michael were the goal scorers for Fancy.

In the Women’s Championship, Owia United had a 4-1 win over Awesome FC in their opening match.

Dionte Delpleche converted 2 goals for Owia United, with a goal each by Tracey Browne and Kayanna Byron, while Kendra Findlay scored the goal for Awesome FC.

Also, in the Women’s Championship, S.V United beat Pride and Joy 5-2 after 3 goals by Samaya Connel, and 1 each from Mesha Jack and Annique Johnson. Janece Stephens netted both goals for Pride and Joy FC. Meanwhile, Sandy Bay defeated Overland 1-nil with a goal from Keithson Pope.

This afternoon, at 4:15, Langley Park will lock horns with Dickson in Group “B” also at the Chili Playing Field, in Georgetown.







