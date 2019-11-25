SVG FOOTBAL FEDERATION

Carl Dickson is the new President of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation.

A former banker, Dickson narrowly edged the incumbent, Marvin Fraser 28 votes to 25 in elections for the Federation’s principal officers at the Methodist Church Hall on Grenville Street in Kingstown, last Saturday. The third candidate for the presidency, Patrick Horne did not receive a vote.

Otashie Spring, with 38 votes, was re-elected 1st Vice President. The other candidates for the post were Maxim James (13 votes) and Debson Cruickshank (2 votes).

Wayne Grant retained the post as 2nd Vice President, with a 32-21 victory over his rival, Wayde Jackson who was formerly the 3rd Vice President.

The new 3rd Vice President is Dwight Roberts, a former Committee Member. He received 27 votes compared to the other candidates, Roy Dasent (15 votes), Elroy Boucher (8 votes), and Trevor Huggins and Sedley Jeffers (2 votes each).

The Executive of the Federation shall be completed by 5 other members elected by the General Council at its first meeting after the elections of Officers, and two persons nominated by the President.







