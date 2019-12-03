RICHLAND PARK 9-A-SIDE FOOTBALL FINAL RESULTS

FLICK WA-KAN-DA beat KE-BEZ Pride and Joy 4-2 on penalties in the Final to clinch the Title of the HAIROUN/ KCCU/DIGICEL/National Lotteries Authority Richland Park Nine-A-side Football Championship at the Richland Park Oval, on Sunday afternoon. The match ended in a 2-2 draw in regulation time.



Earlier, a goal each by O-SEI Delpesche and Valdo Anderson secured third place for Greggs F.C, with a 2-nil victory over J and D Strikers.

Deomaji Samuel of Hill 16 scored the Most Goals in the Championship (14); the Best Defender Otis Hector of KE-BEZ Pride and Joy; the Best Goal Keeper was Anthony Hazell also of KE-BEZ Pride and Joy, Dan La Borde of FLICK WA-KAN-DA was the Best Midfielder.

The Most Disciplined Team was Primetime, and the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Championship was Pamenos Browne of KE-BEZ Pride and Joy. Thirteen teams took part in the Championship this year.







