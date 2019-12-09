SVG FF COMPLETED IT’S EXECUTIVE

The new Executive of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation is now complete following the elections of the additional 5 members at an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Federation last Saturday at the Expert Computer Conference Room upstairs the Music Centre on Grenville Street, in Kingstown.

Those elected are Dwight Baptiste, Rosalo Mc Kie, Otnell Douglas, James Browne and Yosiah Dascent. The five will join President, Carl Dickson, 1st Vice President, Otashie Spring, 2nd Vice President, Wayne Grant and 3rd Vice President, Dwight Roberts who were elected at the Federation’s 2019 General Meeting. The Executive will serve for the term 2019 to 2024.







