Host Country, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Dominica will meet at the Park Hill Playing Field today, in one of two opening matches of the Windward Islands Under-15 Cricket Championship which has been shifted from Dominica. The other match will be between St Lucia and Grenada at the Cumberland Playing Field.

Play is scheduled to start at 9:15 this morning.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related