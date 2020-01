MRS VILDA LOUIE MARKS better known as VELMA of Hamilton, Bequia and Fort Lauderdale, Florida died on Monday January 6th at the age of 59. The funeral takes place on Saturday January 25th at the New Life Fellowship Centre in the USA. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Lauderdale Memorial Park, Florida.







