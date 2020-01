MR ALVERDE FERDINAND CONSTANCE of Canada formerly of Choppins and Cane Hall died on Thursday January 16th at the age of 84. The funeral takes place on Saturday February 1st at the Rosewood Church of the Nazarene, 657 Milner Avenue, Scarborough, Canada at 11:00am.







