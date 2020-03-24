Arrangements are being made by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries, to make specific foods more readily available to the public, as part of its COVID-19 Food Security and Risk Mitigation Plan.

The Ministry made the announcement on Friday, noting that these foods are intended to boost the immune system.

They include;

1.Ginger

2.Turmeric

3. Rough Lemons

4. Limes

5. Oranges (any variety)

6. Guava

7. Spinach

8. Cherry

9. Tamarind

The Ministry of Agriculture said it is working with Farmers to ensure that the entire population has access to these commodities.

The Ministry is therefore advising that persons with these items for sale can contact the nearest Agriculture Station or call the Ministry immediately at telephone number: 532-8647.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related