US EMBASSY CHANGES

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has advised that in light of the evolving worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and in order to minimize exposure, the Embassy of the United States of America located in Bridgetown, Barbados have implemented some changes:
- Effective March 18, 2020, the United States Embassy in Bridgetown, Barbados is cancelling all routine non-immigrant and immigrant visa appointments.
- The Embassy has limit visa processing to cases not requiring a personal appearance, such as Government and Diplomatic Visas, and categories already entitled to interview waiver. This will affect both immigrant and non-immigrant visa processing.
- The Consular Section at the Embassy will also consider emergency requests on a case by case basis.
- The Embassy will resume routine visa services as soon as possible but are unable to provide a specific date at this time. The Embassy says the Machine Readable Visa (MRV) fee remains valid and may be used for a non-immigrant visa application in the country where it was purchased within one year of the date of payment.
- The Renewal Interview Waiver (RIW) and Interview Waiver Program (IWP) remain operational. Please see more information about these programs at https://bb.usembassy.gov/visas/nonimmigrant-visas/.
For more information persons are kindly required visit the Embassy’s website at https://bb.usembassy.gov/visas/nonimmigrant-visas/.
