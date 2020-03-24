US EMBASSY CHANGES

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has advised that in light of the evolving worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and in order to minimize exposure, the Embassy of the United States of America located in Bridgetown, Barbados have implemented some changes:

Effective March 18, 2020, the United States Embassy in Bridgetown, Barbados is cancelling all routine non-immigrant and immigrant visa appointments. The Embassy has limit visa processing to cases not requiring a personal appearance, such as Government and Diplomatic Visas, and categories already entitled to interview waiver. This will affect both immigrant and non-immigrant visa processing. The Consular Section at the Embassy will also consider emergency requests on a case by case basis. The Embassy will resume routine visa services as soon as possible but are unable to provide a specific date at this time. The Embassy says the Machine Readable Visa (MRV) fee remains valid and may be used for a non-immigrant visa application in the country where it was purchased within one year of the date of payment. The Renewal Interview Waiver (RIW) and Interview Waiver Program (IWP) remain operational. Please see more information about these programs at https://bb.usembassy.gov/visas/nonimmigrant-visas/.

For more information persons are kindly required visit the Embassy’s website at https://bb.usembassy.gov/visas/nonimmigrant-visas/.







