STIMULUS PACKAGE DISCUSSION

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will deliver an address to the nation tomorrow night to detail further plans of the Government to address the COVID 19 situation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Prime Minister’s Address will be delivered from the conference room of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, from 8 p.m. tomorrow.

The address will be aired live on NBC Radio.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves and Senior Officials in the Ministry of Finance, met today with the representatives of financial institutions to discuss the Government’s Stimulus Package.

Discussions also included concrete measures to be taken by these institutions in an effort to assist in offsetting some of the financial challenges faced by Vincentians whose jobs and incomes may be negatively impacted by the disruptions in economic activity as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Multi-Million Dollar Stimulus Package is expected to be taken to Parliament on Thursday for approval.







