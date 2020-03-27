CONVENTION POSTPONED

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers’ Union, SVGTU has announced that its 21st Biennial Convention scheduled for April 2nd, 2020, has been postponed to a date to be announced.

That Union said in a release that this is due to the current COVID-19 crisis.

The SVGTU said it has been forced to take this decision, having regard for the health authorities’ guidelines concerning mass gatherings and social distancing.

In the meantime the Union said it is considering alternative modalities for hosting the Convention, should the situation persist.







