MORE THAN 1000 UNEMPLOYED DUE TO COVID-19

Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves said more than one thousand people across the country have already lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

He made this statement during a recent media conference held to update the Nation on programmes being implemented to assist Vincentians during the Novel Coronavirus Pandemic.

Minister Gonsalves said many of those who have lost their jobs are in the Tourism sector and many of these people have been applying for assistance under the National Insurance Services (N.I.S) Temporary Unemployment Benefit.

However, many people have also lost their jobs in the private education sector in areas such as pre-schools. He said some applications for assistance also came from the construction and Agricultural sectors.







