The CARICOM Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS) donated basic sanitation supplies to the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prison Service to help minimize the risk of infection and transmission of COVID-19 in prisons.

The sanitary supplies including infra-red thermometers, as well as cleaning products were handed over to Superintendent of Prisons, Brenton Charles on Wednesday at the Argyle International Airport (AIA).

Mr. Steve Moore, Resident British Commissioner, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Lt. Col. Michael Jones, the Acting Executive Director of CARICOM IMPACS were at the AIA to witness the delivery.

The supplies were donated with the generous support of the British High Commission in Port of Spain, through the British Government’s Conflict, Stability and Security Fund.

The supplies provided are in accordance with guidelines issued by the World Health Organization, for the prevention and control of the pandemic in prisons.

CARICOM IMPACS has also partnered with the Regional Security System (RSS), which continues to play a key role in providing airlift and logistical support for the distribution of supplies to some Member States.

The donation of these supplies will encourage and assist with the accelerated adoption of WHO guidelines for prisons and other places of detention.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related