Vincentians have been assured that the Central Water and Sewerage Authority will be looking at alternative sources of water to address the drought situation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The assurance has come from Chief Executive Officer of the CWSA, Garth Saunders, during a News Conference on Friday.

Mr. Saunders says the Central Water and Sewerage Authority has invested a significant amount of money to increase its Water Storage capacity.













