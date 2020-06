The Medicinal Cannabis Authority, MCA, is now in the final phase of putting the necessary mechanisms in place to facilitate patient access to Medicinal Cannabis.

Word of this has come from Pharmacist, Fiona Pierre, the International Narcotics Control Board Liasion Officer at the Medicinal Cannabis Authority, MCA.

Speaking on NBCs Face to Face Programme this morning, Miss Pierre disclosed that medicinal cannabis is becoming more popular among patients and medical practitioners.







