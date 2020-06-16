Kick ’em Jenny’s alert level remains at yellow status

The alert level at the Kick ’em Jenny volcano is being maintained at Yellow status as a result of continuous seismic activity at the submarine volcano, located 8 km north of the island of Grenada.

That’s according to Professor of Geology and past Director of the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre, Richard Robertson.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme this morning Professor Robertson said the activity at the volcano, which last erupted in July 2015, is nothing out of the ordinary.

Professor Robertson said the alert level is intended to deter seafarers from venturing dangerously close to the volcano.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related